US resumes talks with Taliban in Doha: US source

  • Doha
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 13:58 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 13:35 IST
Taliban leader Mullah Baradar aka Abdul Gani (Centre front row, file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Washington resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar Saturday, a US source said, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America's longest war.

"The US rejoined talks today in Doha. The focus of discussion will be the reduction of violence that leads to intra-Afghan negotiations and a ceasefire," said the source briefed on efforts to end almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

