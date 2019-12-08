Indian girl dies after falling from building in Sharjah

A 15-year-old Indian girl in the UAE has died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah, according to a media report. The girl, a student at an Indian school in Sharjah, was seriously injured after falling from the building on Friday and was shifted to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, police said on Saturday.

The police are investigating if the incident was a case of suicide, an official was quoted as saying by the Gulf News. Sharjah Police are investigating what led to the incident, while Sharjah prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl's body in the forensic lab, the report said.

Police have summoned the deceased girl's parents for questioning. "It is an unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the family," said E P Johnson, president of the Indian Association in Sharjah.

Last month, a 16-year-old Jordanian boy died on the spot after he jumped off the fourth floor of his building in the Al Qassimyah area in Sharjah.

