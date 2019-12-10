Left Menu
Newly-crowned Miss India SA sets aim on Bollywood

  Johannesburg
  Updated: 10-12-2019 20:24 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 19:55 IST
Aaliyah Chaboo Image Credit: Instagram / Aaliyah Chaboo

Newly-crowned Miss India South Africa Aaliyah Chaboo has set her sights on Bollywood as she now starts preparing for the international finals round of the Miss India Worldwide Pageant in Mumbai in October 2020. Headline sponsor Zee TV has been arranging Bollywood auditions for winners as part of the prize package for several years now.

Chaboo said she was excited to get the opportunity to share her dance and acting skills in Bollywood. Chaboo, 23, who works in the family's spice business, wrested the title from competitors across South Africa at a gala night in Durban at the 28th edition of the Miss India SA Pageant, which was started by the late veteran Indian-origin journalist Farook Khan.

Khan passed away soon after returning from the Miss India Worldwide Pageant in Mumbai two months ago. This year's pageant was dedicated to Khan, with a host of pageant directors from several diaspora countries flying in to pay tribute to him. Among them was the Chairman and Founder of the Miss India Worldwide Pageant, Dharmatma Saran, who flew in from New York, and reigning Miss India Worldwide Tanishq Sharma, who was born in Oman but has relocated to Mumbai after winning the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

