Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dress Diana wore for Travolta dance sells for more than $280,000

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:35 IST
Dress Diana wore for Travolta dance sells for more than $280,000

A sweeping gown Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at the White House has been bought for more than $280,000 by the charity that looks after her former palace. The bodiced, off-the-shoudler, midnight blue dress by couturier Victor Edelstein, was put up for sale by London's Kerry Taylor Auctions on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds ($320,750 - $384,900).

It failed to reach those figures during live bidding, but the charity moved in afterwards. "It was sold post-auction ... for a hammer price of 220,000 pounds. The seller was delighted as he hoped it would stay in the UK," the auction house said in a statement.

The charity Historic Royal Palaces - which looks after Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London as well as the public parts of Diana's former home, Kensington Palace - said on Wednesday it had bought a piece of history. "Not only is the ‘Travolta’ dress a fantastic example of couture tailoring designed to dazzle on a state occasion, it represents a key moment in the story of twentieth century royal fashion," Eleri Lynn, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement.

"We’re delighted to have acquired this iconic evening gown for the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection - a designated collection of national and international importance - over twenty years since it first left Kensington Palace," she added. Diana wore the dress in 1985 at a White House state dinner, where she danced with the "Grease" actor.

Auctioneer Kerry Taylor said the gown had previously been bought in 2013 for 200,000 pounds "by a romantic gentleman who wanted basically to cheer up his wife". "But since then it’s spent most of its time locked away in a wardrobe and now as a couple they feel they really want this to go out into the public domain.”

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Eskom works to restore power after S.Africa floods as mines reopen

South African state power utility Eskom scaled back power cuts on Wednesday, providing relief to mining companies that were able to restart operations hit earlier this week by the worst blackouts in a decade.A week of heavy rains across par...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How a mega fire spread toward Sydney

Ferry services were halted, fire alarms triggered and Sydneys famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House disappeared from view in a thick, smoky haze this week.These were the effects of winds that merged a number of bushfires into a single gigan...

Television watching strongly linked to higher risk of childhood obesity: Study

Researchers analysed five different lifestyle habits for their contribution to a higher risk of obesity in children, and found that television watching had the strongest association. The scientists, including those from Barcelona Institute ...

Maha: BJP corporator gets 5-yr RI in bribery case

A BJP corporator was on Wednesday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by a court here in Maharashtra for taking bribe in 2014. District Judge special Anti-Corruption Bureau cases P P Jadhav pronounced Varsha Bhanushali, the corpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019