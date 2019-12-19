Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO sees tobacco drop among men, but vaping effects unclear

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 10:09 IST
WHO sees tobacco drop among men, but vaping effects unclear
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Health.mil

Worldwide, the number of men using traditional tobacco products has finally started to decline, health officials said Thursday. Four out of five tobacco users globally are men, so declines among males "mark a turning point in the fight against tobacco", Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said in a statement.

The agency's new report covers an array of tobacco use, including cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco. But the WHO did not count electronic cigarettes as tobacco products, and officials could not say what impact the growing popularity of vaping devices has had in diverting people from traditional smoking. WHO officials said they plan to release a report on e-cigarette use early next year.

Researchers previously reported declines in male and female smoking rates internationally, but the drop wasn't enough to offset the growth in world population. The number of female tobacco users did shrink since 2000, but the number of male tobacco users continued to edge up, bringing the total to more than 1.3 billion people. That appears to have changed last year, the agency said. And the WHO now estimates the number of male tobacco users will decline by more than 1 million next year and by 5 million by 2025.

The agency said the decline is driven mainly by a decrease in the number of males who exclusively use smokeless tobacco. The WHO report found that countries in Southeast Asia had the world's highest rates of tobacco use — 45 percent among males and females age 15 and older. But that percentage also is projected to decline, officials said.

In a call with reporters, the WHO's Dr Alison Commar noted that smokeless tobacco use was once common among all women in India and some other Asian countries, but lately it's mainly seen only in older women. "It seems to be a dying tradition," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: Bomb stuck to car goes off in Kabul, 1 dead

Kabul, Dec 19 AP A sticky bomb attached to a private car in Kabul went off on Thursday, killing one civilian and wounding two others, a police spokesman said. No one immediately claimed responsibility and it was unclear why the people in th...

AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA

Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the Citizens Amendment Act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation. Th...

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan

Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here afte...

'Tera Kya Hoga Kalia': Veteran actor Tiku Talsania to make his Delhi debut

It is a good news for theatre lovers as veteran actor Tiku Talsania will be performing for the first time in the capital for a comical extravaganza, titled Tera Kya Hoga Kalia. The play, directed by Raman Kumar, to be held at the Kamani aud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019