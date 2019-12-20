Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heathrow's new runway delayed until at least 2028

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:27 IST
Heathrow's new runway delayed until at least 2028
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An expansion plan for Britain's Heathrow Airport will be delayed by more than a year and a third runway now will probably be completed between early 2028 and late 2029, the airport said.

The delay came after Britain's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, said the airport could not increase its spending on early construction costs to ensure that the runway was built by the end of 2026, as it wanted. The CAA said it was in the best interests of consumers for Heathrow to spend more than 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) on early construction, rejecting the airport's 2.4 billion-pound plan.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opposed Heathrow's expansion, but parliament has approved the 14 billion-pound plans, which include building the first full-length new runway in the London area for 70 years. The expansion plan is also opposed by climate change protesters and some local residents. It is being challenged in the courts.

The CAA said that limiting costs to 1.6 billion pounds was in the best interests of passengers, who could end up footing the bill through higher airport charges if Heathrow does not win planning permission. "While we recognize the potential benefit to consumers of the runway opening being as early as possible, we are also mindful of the risks associated with sunk costs," the CAA said in a report published on Thursday.

It said that an independent surveyor had called Heathrow's plan to open a new runway by 2026 a schedule that is "in all likelihood too aggressive". Heathrow called the CAA's report "an important milestone" but said it would result in the delay.

"The CAA has delayed the project timetable by at least 12 months. We now expect to complete the third runway between early 2028 and late 2029," a spokesman for the airport said. Heathrow Airport is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, among others.

($1 = 0.7680 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Force School in Coimbatore bags honour

The Air Force School here has been adjudged as one of the two best Secondary Schools of the Indian Air Force. The coveted award brings out the desired importance and impetus attributed by the Air Force Administrative College AFAC towards t...

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS (AFP) RS RS

Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake USGS AFP RS RS...

Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate

Scores of people gathered at the India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens NRC.Raising slogans of Azaadi, No NRC, No CAA, the protesters, most of them col...

Govt responsible for widespread protests: Cong, pitches for dialogue with protesters

Holding the government responsible for widespread protests in the country, the Congress on Friday demanded that the contentious citizenship law be repealed, and pitched for dialogue with protesters. Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019