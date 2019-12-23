Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK prisons promoting Islamist extremism: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:06 IST
UK prisons promoting Islamist extremism: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's security experts on Monday called for a fundamental review of the threat of radicalization in the UK's prisons after a media report claimed that the system was not fully cracking down on Islamist extremism behind bars. Extremists in some of Britain's prisons are allegedly holding makeshift Sharia trials, circulating banned books and openly grooming young Muslim inmates, 'The Times' reports.

A former prisoner who claims he took part in Sharia courts and punishment beatings has given the newspaper a detailed account of how he came to join a group of prisoners at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, south-east England, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group. The former prisoner, who provided an account of his radicalization and has been given the pseudonym Jack, said those who recruited him included a follower of the convicted Pakistani-origin radical preacher Anjem Choudary, out on license or parole under strict conditions since his release from prison last year.

Richard Walton, former head of Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command, and Ian Acheson, who led a previous review of jail extremism in the UK, said that reforms to tackle the problem of extremism in jails had stalled. "I'm disappointed that many of the recommendations I made in 2016 to robustly respond to this thread do not seem to have been adopted. This implies a continuing serious failure of leadership and will to confront terrorism that I identified," Acheson told the newspaper.

"I urge the government to return to these recommendations as a starting point to check on the reality of counter-extremism capability. If the Prison Service is not equal to the task of managing this lethal and destructive risk it should be divested of that responsibility," he said. UK Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the former inmate's account was "very concerning" but insisted that in the past four years "a great deal of time, effort and investment has gone into bearing down on the malign effects of extremism behind bars".

The issue of extremism in UK prisons came under scrutiny last month when Usman Khan, a 28-year-old out of parole on terrorism charges, went on a knife rampage killing two people and injuring several others on London Bridge. Khan had been jailed in 2012 for plans to set up a terrorist training camp on his family's land in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and it is feared he may have been further radicalized while behind bars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.Iranian state me...

Haryana Police nabs most-wanted criminal

In a major success, Haryana Police on Monday arrested a most-wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bhiwani district. Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that the arrested p...

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019