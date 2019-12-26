Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Highlights at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:07 IST
Foreign Highlights at 1700 hours

FGN10 PAK-SC-ARMY Pak govt files review petition in army chief's extension case

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision about legislation on the extension of service of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

FGN9 UN-NEWS-REPORT Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN

United Nations: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN5 YEAR-UN India leads from front on counter-terrorism, climate action at UN in 2019

United Nations: A decade of relentless efforts by India to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council finally came to fruition in 2019, signifying India's leadership in global counter-terrorism efforts, as New Delhi also led from the front on climate action and sustainable development. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 PHILIPPINES-LD TYPHOON Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Manila: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday. (AFP) PTI AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Over-cast sky prevents clear view of annular solar eclipse

An overcast sky prevented a clear view of the annular solar eclipse in the city and elsewhere in West Bengal on Thursday as hundreds gathered at science centres and open ground to watch the celestial event. In Kolkata, the eclipse began at...

Iraqi president says he would rather quit than name PM rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.Salih ...

Britain rescues at least 15 suspected migrants off Kent - TV

British border and coastguards rescued at least 15 suspected migrants on Thursday off the Kent coast in southeastern England, Sky News reported. Sky News said it had witnessed the people being brought into the port of Dover by border force ...

Probe into anti-CAA violence suggests involvement of outsiders: Police

Preliminary investigation into the anti-CAA violence has suggested the role of outsiders, including those from Bangladesh and Kashmir, police said here on Thursday. The police investigation has revealed that the violence during protests aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019