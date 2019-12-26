Foreign Highlights at 1700 hours
FGN10 PAK-SC-ARMY Pak govt files review petition in army chief's extension case
Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision about legislation on the extension of service of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
FGN9 UN-NEWS-REPORT Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN
United Nations: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. By Yoshita Singh
FGN5 YEAR-UN India leads from front on counter-terrorism, climate action at UN in 2019
United Nations: A decade of relentless efforts by India to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council finally came to fruition in 2019, signifying India's leadership in global counter-terrorism efforts, as New Delhi also led from the front on climate action and sustainable development. By Yoshita Singh
FGN3 PHILIPPINES-LD TYPHOON Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines
Manila: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday. (AFP) PTI AMS
