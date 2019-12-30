Trump condemns 'horrific' anti-Semitic attack in New York

US President Donald Trump on Sunday strongly condemned the "horrific" anti-Semitic attack at a rabbi's home where five people were injured in New York's Rockland County and wished a speedy recovery to the victims. "The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery," he tweeted.

Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration at the rabbi's house, according to Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel. In a tweet, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said that the attacker entered the home of the Hassidic rabbi just before 10 pm (local time). The five victims, all of whom are Hasidic Jews, were rushed to local hospitals. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

There were as many as 100 people in the home at the time of the incident, an attendant said. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the stabbing attack an act of "domestic terrorism" and directed the State's Hate Crime Task Force to investigate the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the incident while President Reuven Rivlin has expressed shock and outrage over it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.