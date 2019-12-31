UK to raise National Living Wage by 6.2%, finance minister Javid says -The Sun
Britain will increase the National Living Wage, a mandatory minimum wage, by 6.2% to 8.72 pounds ($11.44) per hour from April, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an article for The Sun newspaper on Monday.
The wage increase will deliver an additional 930 pounds a year to a full-time worker, Javid said.
($1 = 0.7624 pounds)
