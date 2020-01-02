Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit the town of Sangan at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles) it said. The town, which has a population of about 10,000, is located near the border with Afghanistan.

