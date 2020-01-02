Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 10:45 IST
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit the town of Sangan at a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles) it said. The town, which has a population of about 10,000, is located near the border with Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi factory building collapses after fire, people trapped: Officials

Several people, including firefighters, are trapped under the debris of a factory that collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhis Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, officials said. A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade p...

Maha: Six duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Six people in Maharashtras Thane city have been duped of Rs 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday. One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person,...

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Iran, no immediate reports of damage, casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook northeastern Iran on Thursday, state television said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.The quake hit Sangan, a town of about 10,000 people near the border with Afghanistan, at ...

Investment Platform for WealthBucket Raises Pre-Series A Round of INR 18 Cr

NEW DELHI, Jan. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- WealthBucket.in, which runs an online platform for mutual fund investments, has raised INR 18 Cr from NorthStar, Vinod Khatumal other HNIs. WealthBucket was founded in 2018 by Himanshu Jain and Pulki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020