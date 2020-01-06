Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN30 US-TRUMP-LD IRAQ Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad.

FGN33 CHINA-IRAN-US China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint

Beijing: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America.

FGN37 IRAN-LDALL SOLEIMANI Huge crowds in Iran mourn general killed by US drone

Tehran: A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East, as NATO was set to discuss the spiralling crisis. (AFP)

FGN27 PAK-GURDWARA-LD ARREST

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan Lahore: The main accused in the recent incident of vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has been arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday.

FGN36 PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border

Lahore: The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from a Pakistani jail on Sunday in a goodwill gesture amidst tense bilateral ties, reached the Wagah Border on Monday.

FGN35 LANKA-ATTACKS-SIRISENA

Lanka police to record Sirisena's statement on Easter attacks Colombo: Sri Lankan police will record former president Maithripala Sirisena's statement on the Easter bombings this week, a court was told on Monday as it took up the case against former police chief and defence secretary over allegations that they failed to prevent the island's worst terror attack that killed nearly 270 people.

