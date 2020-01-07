Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan bolsters taskforce to prepare for Ghosn broadsides - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:07 IST
Nissan bolsters taskforce to prepare for Ghosn broadsides - sources
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nissan Motor Co has strengthened a task force of senior officials ahead of an expected onslaught of criticism from former chairman Carlos Ghosn following his dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ghosn, who fled Japan to his home in Lebanon late last month, has said he will hold a press conference on Wednesday to give his side of the story following his arrest in late 2018 for alleged financial misconduct, which he denies. He has argued through his lawyers that his arrest was part of a boardroom coup d'état and that top Nissan executives signed off and participated in some of the financial transactions that are now central to the charges against him. Nissan has denied this and is bracing for more such allegations.

"Now that he has escaped, he can say anything he wants and will keep throwing mud at us until people prove him otherwise," one company executive told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The more sympathy he gets from the media and general public, the stronger his leverage over the Lebanese government to protect him."

The Nissan taskforce was set up shortly after Ghosn's arrest to deal with "anything Ghosn-related," as one source put it - a testament to the significance of a man who forged the company's alliance with French carmaker Renault and presided over it for almost two decades. The task force is led by Chief Executive Makoto Uchida and has recently been reinforced with the inclusion of former acting CEO Yasuhiro Yamauchi and former senior executive Hitoshi Kawaguchi, the sources said.

Both former executives were previously close allies of Ghosn and while they stepped down in a recent management shake-up they remain employed at Nissan as advisers. Ghosn's flight from Japan presents a fresh distraction for Nissan at a time when Uchida and his newly-installed management are trying to turn around a business hit by plunging profits, collapsing sales in the United States and tensions with Renault.

The sources said most members of Nissan's executive committee were not receiving information from the task force to allow them to focus on day-to-day operations and the turnaround.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Musical evening to celebrate Rajasthani folk instrument kamaicha

Kamaicha will be central to an upcoming musical evening here that will be aimed at celebrating the 17-string instrument from Rajasthan. Amarrass Nights, organised by Delhi-based Amarrass Society for Performing Arts, will be held at the 16th...

SC to hear Tata's plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10.

SC to hear Tatas plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10....

At least 16 dead in Peru traffic accident

Lima, Jan 7 AFP At least 16 people including two Germans were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, authorities confirmed. The accident happened early Monday on the main coastal highway used...

Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured

Moscow, Jan 7 AP A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said. All eight victims were migrants from Tajikistan who apparently worked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020