Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns virus may spread as death toll hits 9

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 07:57 IST
China warns virus may spread as death toll hits 9
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China warned Wednesday that a SARS-like virus could mutate and spread as the death toll rose to nine and the number of cases reached 440 across the country.

The coronavirus is transmitted via the respiratory tract and there "is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease", National Health Commission vice minister Li Bin said at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Pablo Escobar of eggs' faces justice after 35 years of poaching

London, Jan 22 AFP Jeffrey Lendrum spent three decades living as the so-called Pablo Escobar of eggs, smuggling the fragile shells from the nests of falcons and other birds of prey to wealthy international clients. His racket was smashed in...

Lampard disappointed after draw against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that his club did not do the basics right which lead to a draw against Arsenal despite having a lead. At the point in the game you go 2-1 up, you have got to do the basics right. Get all the details ri...

Union Cabinet meeting today at 10:30 am

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 1030 am.Further details are awaited. ANI...

FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns

The yen was supported while the yuan was on the back foot on Wednesday as investors tried to assess the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China disrupting the countrys economy and trade partners.The virus, which causes a type of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020