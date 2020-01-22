Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Jan 22

* Updates on the spread of the virus outbreak in China and now in the US.

*Story on US President Donald Trump's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos.

*Developments on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by the Senate.

*EAM S Jaishankar in Tunisia.

* Developments on death of Indian tourists in Nepal.

