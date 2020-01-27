Cambodia confirms first case of coronavirus -health minister

Cambodia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Monday. The patient is a Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville, he said. The new flu-like virus that was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 81 people, all in China, and infected more than 2,700 others. More than a dozen countries have reported cases, although most are in China.

