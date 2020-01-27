Cambodia confirms first case of coronavirus -health minister
Cambodia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Monday. The patient is a Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville, he said. The new flu-like virus that was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 81 people, all in China, and infected more than 2,700 others. More than a dozen countries have reported cases, although most are in China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cambodia
- Chinese
- Sihanoukville
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
A dose of feminism - the YouTuber tackling taboos in Cambodia
Cambodia to open treason trial of opposition leader Kem Sokha
UPDATE 1-Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts
Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts
UPDATE 2-Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts