UK asks those who have travelled from Wuhan to isolate themselves

Anyone who has returned to Britain from Wuhan in China in the last fortnight should self-isolate and stay indoors, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, due to concerns about pre-symptom transmission of coronavirus. As of 1400 GMT on Monday, Britain had tested 73 people for the Wuhan coronavirus but has not had any confirmed cases of the disease that has killed 81 people in China.

"We are ... asking anyone in the UK who has returned from Wuhan in the last 14 days to self-isolate, to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people," Hancock said, advising those people to contact the National Health Service via phone. "Public Health England officials are continuing to trace people who have arrived in the UK from Wuhan. Having eliminated those who we know have since left the country, there are 1,460 people we're seeking to locate."

