Ryanair says its has submitted offer to Boeing for new MAX order

Ryanair has submitted an offer to Boeing for a new order of its grounded 737 MAX jet, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

He said the offer was for the MAX 10, a larger model than the MAX 200 model it currently has on order, but he said he did not expect Boeing management to agree on the order until the MAX is back in service.

