Drugmaker Regeneron working with U.S. HHS to develop coronavirus treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop a treatment for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people in China, the HHS said on Tuesday.

The company will use the same technology that was used to develop an experimental drug to treat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the agency said.

