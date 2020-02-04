Left Menu
Celebrated book editor Alice Mayhew dies at age 87

  PTI
  • |
  Newyork
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:15 IST
New York, Feb 4 (AP) Alice Mayhew, the celebrated and influential editor of political and historical works whose authors ranged from Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to Taylor Branch and Doris Kearns Goodwin, died on Tuesday at age 87. Simon & Schuster, which she joined in 1971, says that she died “peacefully” at her home in Manhattan.

Mayhew edited some of the most notable nonfiction books of the past half century, including Woodward and Bernstein's landmark Watergate best-seller “All the President's Men," Branch's acclaimed civil rights trilogy and Goodwin's Pulitzer Prize winning “No Ordinary Time." “Alice's loyalty to her authors was so absolute that despite her extraordinary record in publishing and the many offers she received over the years, she repeatedly refused to participate in any form of publicity or recognition for her achievements, never wavering in her conviction that the spotlight should always remain entirely focused on her authors," Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy wrote Tuesday. (AP) ZH

