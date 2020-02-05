Left Menu
Development News Edition

No box of chocolates: S.Korea border town laid low by swine fever, not shells from North

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 06:20 IST
No box of chocolates: S.Korea border town laid low by swine fever, not shells from North
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

For the first time in 10 years, Kong Ji-ye's chocolate-making machines sit idle in Paju city, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Not because of shelling, nuclear tests or general saber-rattling from the North. Her business is at a standstill because an outbreak of a virus that kills pigs but can't harm humans triggered a ban on tours that bring hundreds of thousands of South Korean and foreign visitors to the border with the North. Kong, 47, makes souvenir chocolates for tourists on their way to the DMZ. But four months ago Seoul halted all DMZ tours in a bid to stop the spread of African swine fever from the North - the disease can be transmitted by human traffic and has decimated pig herds in the South and across Asia.

The chocolate maker is just one of tens of thousands of people in thousands of businesses whose livelihood depends on tourism in Paju, a city of about 460,000 about an hour north of Seoul: With revenue down to a trickle, Kong has had to borrow money to keep staff on her books - though two have already quit - and the future looks bleak unless the ban is reversed soon. "The tours were suspended following North Korea's shelling on Yeonpyeong island (in 2010) for safety reasons, but since then this is the first time the tours were completely suspended," said Kong in an interview at her DMZ Dreamfood factory, methodically folding empty chocolate boxes.

The extreme response by Seoul is because South Korea suspects the fever spread from the North: The South's first confirmed case in September was at a pig farm in Paju, less than four months after North Korea's own outbreak. No new cases have been reported at farms in South Korea since Oct. 10, but infected wild boars still roam the DMZ, with more than a third of those that have been found dead discovered inside Paju city-limits, according to data from the National Institute of Environmental Research.

FENCES, HUNTS, PROTESTS To try to cut risks, Paju has set up fences to try to block wild boars from crossing into tourist spots as well as stepping up efforts to hunt the animals, an official at Paju city hall said.

In early January, Kong joined hundreds of Paju citizens ranging from restaurant owners to tour operators in a protest demonstration urging Seoul to lift the tour ban and provide measures to support them. An agriculture ministry official said Paju must continue to hunt wild boars through February before swine fever-related ministries decide whether it is safe for tours to resume.

Park Sung-jun, executive director at Cosmo-Jin Travel Agency in Paju, also said the fever has taken a heavy toll on business since DMZ tour packages typically account for 40% of revenue. "The swine fever hit tourism and that's caused a direct blow to the wrong industry," said Park.

For Kong, there's little left to do for now but fold boxes for the chocolates she hopes to start selling to tourists, at about $10 apiece, as soon as the ban is lifted. "I thought it would be for a week, not four months and it's really hard because not once has this ever happened," she said.

($1 = 1,164.0000 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th

Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, has taken an early lead in Iowa Caucus of the Democratic party presidential primaries, while former vice president Joe Biden was trailing at the fourth position. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more th...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesNYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay httpson.ft.com2GUanBh Macys to shut 125 stores in 1.5...

UPDATE 4-Emerging from impeachment shadow, Trump uses speech to ridicule Democrats, tout economy

Only hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face to face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, ridiculing Democratic healthcare proposals and touting the U.S. economy. V...

UPDATE 6-New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020