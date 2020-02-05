Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Stating that the peace talks with the Taliban are underway, President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to bring the US troops back from war-torn Afghanistan and said that American soldiers are not serving other nations as "a law enforcement agency."

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has committed a "fatal mistake" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. By Sajjad Hussain

Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday said he is planning to undergo a second kidney transplant as it is a better option than undergoing regular dialysis. By Shirish B Pradhan

