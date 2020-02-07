UN releases USD 30 mn for humanitarian operations in Syria's Idlib

New York [USA], Feb 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The United Nations has released an additional USD 30 million to support humanitarian operations in Syria's Idlib province. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock informed the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"I am now, today, releasing a further USD 30 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as the first resources for the new response plan in Idlib," said Lowcock. Lawcock warned of CERF's limited resources and urged member states to provide funds to aid the humanitarian assistance efforts in Idlib as soon as possible. (Sputnik/ANI)

