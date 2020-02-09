Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:10 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments in the new coronavirus outbreak: * China raised the death toll to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people to return to work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break.

* The cabinet said workers in key industries such as food and medical supplies must be helped to return to work as soon as possible. * Chinese railways, airlines and other public transport were ordered to take a coordinated approach and minimize the risk of transmitting disease. Workers should return in "batches".

* China said a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) had been allocated as of Saturday afternoon to fight the virus. * An American hospitalized in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim.

* A fourth case was diagnosed in Britain after a patient contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British case while in France. * The virus infected five British nationals staying in the same chalet at a ski resort in Savoie in southeastern France.

* A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, the second case of the fast-spreading new virus to be confirmed in Spain. * A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday.

* The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. * There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* Malaysia has expanded a ban on visitors from China to include Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, after China's decision to lock down cities in the provinces. * Taiwan, which has 16 cases, banned international cruise ships from docking.

* Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally. * China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak, adding that it would step up policy support.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing all it can to contain the virus and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development. * Taiwan and China are embroiled in a new spat over the fate of Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter after Taiwan said one of its citizens sent back on the first flight was infected with the disease.

* Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday. * China will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports amid growing risks from coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Observers were scrutinising data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. Address...

MP man found dead, wife, brother, mother, 3 others held

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday. The bod...

3 die after being hit by car in Ghaziabad

Three men died after they were hit by a car near Hindon canal here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when the car which was on its way to Vaishali hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring tw...

China's coronavirus death toll climbs to 813 but new cases fall

The death toll in Chinas coronavirus outbreak jumped to 813 on Sunday, surpassing global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as Chinese officials said the cases of deadly infection have started declining for the first time after w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020