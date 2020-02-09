Left Menu
Police: 2nd officer shot in Bronx hours after ambush

  • New York
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:42 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

A second New York City police officer was shot early Sunday in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van, according to police officials. The officer was shot Sunday morning at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, according to NYPD spokesperson Hubert Reyes. He said the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police officials confirmed a suspect in Sunday's shooting is in custody. It is unclear if the shooting at the precinct is related to Saturday evening's ambush on a patrol van in the same area.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a man approached the uniformed officers' van Saturday asking for directions before pulling out a gun "without provocation." He fired multiple shots, striking the officer in the driver's seat in the chin and the neck.

Neither officer returned fire. The injured officer is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday. Police are still looking for the suspected gunman, who fled after the shooting.

Security video that appeared to capture the shooting shows the van driving quickly away as a man appeared to point something at the fleeing vehicle. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Sunday he was "horrified by the multiple attacks" on police.

"NY's law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous," Cuomo wrote.

