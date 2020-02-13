Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:57 IST
Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief of a militant faction which is part of the umbrella Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or Pakistani Taliban), was the target of the remote-controlled blast in Kunar province, a TTP commander in Pakistan told AFP.

A Pakistani intelligence official who confirmed the incident said Mehsud had fled to Afghanistan in 2016. The blast comes nearly two weeks after two other key TTP leaders -- Khalid Haqqani and Qari Saifullah Peshawari -- were killed in a clash with security forces.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the killings. They have come as the US and the Afghan Taliban -- which is separate from the TTP -- appear close to a breakthrough on a deal for an American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Islamabad has helped to facilitate the grueling talks, which have stretched over more than a year. Pakistan was one of only three countries to recognize the Afghan Taliban regime, and its shadowy military establishment -- particularly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) -- is widely believed to back the bloody insurgency in Afghanistan. Islamabad denies the accusation.

Pakistan has been battling a homegrown Islamist insurgency for over a decade, with thousands of civilians and security personnel dying in extremist attacks, especially after the TTP began their campaign of violence in 2007. But overall levels of extremist-linked violence have dropped dramatically in recent years, with 2019 seeing the fewest deaths since 2007 -- the year the TTP was formed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

LabCorp begins work on developing coronavirus test

LabCorp said on Thursday it has begun work on developing its own test for the coronavirus that has killed over 1,300 in China. Since late January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has rushed to distribute the agencys test...

Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong

London, Feb 13 AFP Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Guardiola has won five major trophies in three seasons at the Etihad, but a failure to ...

'Baby Mufflerman' special invitee at Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Baby Mufflerman Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground here on February 16. An AAP functionary said Tomar h...

Bharti Airtel raises additional USD 250 mn via perpetual bonds

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i has raised USD 250 million approximately Rs 1,780 crore through perpetual bonds offering an yield of 5.65 per cent. Airtel is among the few domestic companies, including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020