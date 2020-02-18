Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:01 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 PAK-GUTERRES-LD KARTARPUR

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor practical proof of Pakistan's desire for peace, says UN chief Lahore: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. By M Zulqernain

FGN28 UK-MP-LD VISA

Indian mission confirms UK MP denied India entry for invalid visa London: The Indian High Commission in London confirmed on Tuesday that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai on Monday, did not hold a valid visa. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 JAPAN-VIRUS-INDIANS

6 infected Indians on board quarantined ship off Japan coast responding well to treatment: Embassy Tokyo: The six Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast were responding well to the treatment, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday even as 88 new cases of the deadly disease were reported on the vessel, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 542.

FGN24 PAK-SAEED

Pak court transfers two terror financing cases against Hafiz Saeed to Lahore Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday transferred two terror financing cases against Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed to Lahore on his request. By M Zulqernain

FGN30 PAK-MISSILE

Pakistan successfully tests air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful flight test of the air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II with a range of 600 km, the military announced, significantly enhancing the air delivered strategic standoff capability of the military on land and at sea.

FGN22 PAK-CHINA-VIRUS-OFFICIALS Pak posts two officials in coronavirus-hit Wuhan to reassure jittery students: FO

Islamabad: Pakistan has posted two officials from its embassy in Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, to meet students in different universities and get an update on their well-being, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. PTI

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre on petition questioning appointment of NCLAT Technical Members

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition questioning the appointment of Technical Member of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT and listed the matter for further hearing on May 1. Not...

IIFT final placements sees largest ever batch with a record number of recruiters visiting the campus

New Delhi India, Feb 18 ANIBusinessWire India The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT witnessed the final placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 la...

UPDATE 2-Gridlock in Athens as transport staff strike over pension reforms

Traffic was gridlocked in parts of Athens on Tuesday as transport workers joined a strike over planned pension reforms, while thousands marched peacefully through the city centre demanding the draft law be scrapped.With the subway, trains a...

Anti-CAA protest on roads outside university belongs to 'particular community': JMI

Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on Tuesday said that the ongoing anti-CAA protest outside the varsitys gate belongs to a particular community. Speaking to ANI about the protest that is being staged from over two months, JMI Public Relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020