Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor practical proof of Pakistan's desire for peace, says UN chief Lahore: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. By M Zulqernain

Indian mission confirms UK MP denied India entry for invalid visa London: The Indian High Commission in London confirmed on Tuesday that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai on Monday, did not hold a valid visa. By Aditi Khanna

6 infected Indians on board quarantined ship off Japan coast responding well to treatment: Embassy Tokyo: The six Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast were responding well to the treatment, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday even as 88 new cases of the deadly disease were reported on the vessel, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 542.

Pak court transfers two terror financing cases against Hafiz Saeed to Lahore Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday transferred two terror financing cases against Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed to Lahore on his request. By M Zulqernain

Pakistan successfully tests air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful flight test of the air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II with a range of 600 km, the military announced, significantly enhancing the air delivered strategic standoff capability of the military on land and at sea.

Islamabad: Pakistan has posted two officials from its embassy in Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, to meet students in different universities and get an update on their well-being, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. PTI

