Palestinian rockets strike Israel after Gaza border clash

Palestinian militants fired some 20 rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday evening, the Israeli military said, hours after Israel said it killed a Palestinian militant who tried to place a bomb along the Israel-Gaza barrier fence. There was no immediate claim for the rocket fire, but it appeared to be meant to avenge the death of the militant. Palestinians were furious over the image of the man's lifeless body dangling off the front of an Israeli bulldozer that had crossed into Gaza to retrieve it.

There was also criticism in Gaza of the territory's Hamas rulers for not responding. Israel said another Palestinian militant was shot and wounded in the clash. The Israeli military reported air raid sirens throughout southern Israel and said at least 20 rockets had been fired. There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side, but it was the heaviest barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip in several months.

Israel and the Islamic Jihad group engaged in a heavy round of fighting last November after the Israeli military killed a top Islamic Jihad commander. Since then, Israel and Gaza's more powerful Hamas group have been working through Egyptian mediators to cement an informal cease-fire. But Islamic Jihad has continued to try to carry out attacks.

