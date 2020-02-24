Italy reports fourth coronavirus death

Rome, Feb 24 (AFP) Italy reported on Monday its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount.

It was the third death in Lombardy, where villages have been put in lockdown and security measures enforced in a bid to stem the spread opf the disease, the region's health department said. (AFP) SCY

