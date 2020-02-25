S.Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 893

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 16 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the centre of the outbreak is located, and 33 from North Gyeongsang Province, KCDC said.

