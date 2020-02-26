Hong Kong government set to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - south china morning post
The Hong Kong government is set to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident during its annual budget on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported, as it seeks to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and months of protests.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan is expected to announce further relief measures shortly.
