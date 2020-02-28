Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:24 IST
Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

Britain's two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny suffered another injury scare as she crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships in Berlin on Friday. Kenny, racing just weeks after breaking her shoulder at a World Cup event in Canada, went down heavily just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the scratch race.

Four other riders also crashed in the incident that judges said was caused by Dutch reigning champion Kirsten Wild. The good news for the 27-year-old Kenny was that she did not appear to be holding her right shoulder and she was able to walk from the track after being checked by British team doctors.

She suffered a nasty gash next to her right eye though although team officials confirmed she had passed a check for concussion and would carry on in the competition despite almost certainly being out of medal contention. The second part of the four-discipline omnium is the tempo race before the elimination race and points race later.

Kenny is Britain's most successful female Olympian with four gold medals in total from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, the other two coming in team pursuit in which she rode on Thursday when Britain took the silver medal. The scratch race was won by Japan's Yumi Kajihara with Jennifer Valente of the U.S. second and France's Clara Copponi third. Wild was relegated from second place to 19th.

Mexico's Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez, who appeared to cycle over the grounded Kenny's legs before flying off her bike, was carried off on a stretcher. Canada's Allison Beveridge also failed to finish, along with Rinata Sultanova of Kazakhstan and Taiwan's Huang Ting Ying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

37 central laws including IPC, CrPC, Census Act will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, Representation Of People Act, 1950, Census Act 1948 and Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988, are among the laws which will be applicable to Jammu and...

India, France vow to deny safe havens, sources of financing to terrorists

India and France on Friday agreed to deepen their counterterrorism cooperation, stressing the need to deny safe havens and sources of funding to terrorists The two countries held the 14th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism ...

1 dead, 2 held after shooting near West Virginia University

Morgantown, Feb 28 AP Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex a...

Of Delhi victims, 22 died due to stone pelting or assault and 13 from gunshot injuries: Police

The police on Friday identified the cause of death of 35 victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi -- 22 died due to fatal injuries from stone pelting or physical assault and 13 due to gunshot injuries The police have managed to i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020