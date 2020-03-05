Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight: Erdogan
Turkey and Russia reached agreement on a ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province to take effect at midnight, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday
"At 00.01 tonight, as in, from midnight, the ceasefire will be put in place," Erdogan said, following talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
