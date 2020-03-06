Left Menu
Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Thursday

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 97,510, including 3,345 deaths, across 85 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Thursday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT Wednesday, 2,699 new contaminations and 100 new deaths were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,409 cases, of which 3,012 were fatal. There were 139 new infections and 31 deaths there between 1700 GMT Wednesday and 1700 GMT Thursday. Outside China, a total of 17,101 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 333 deaths.

There have been 2,560 new cases and 69 new deaths outside China since Wednesday at 1700 GMT. The most affected countries after China are South Korea (6,088 cases, 35 deaths, 467 new cases), Italy (3,858 cases, 148 deaths, 769 new cases), Iran (3,513 cases, 107 deaths, 591 new cases) and France (377 cases, 6 deaths, 120 new cases).

Since Wednesday 1700 GMT, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, US, France, Spain, Iraq, and Australia have recorded new deaths. Slovenia, Bosnia, Hungary, and South Africa have confirmed the first cases on their soil. Asia has recorded a total at 1700GMT Thursday of 87,961 cases (3,064 deaths), Europe 5,533 cases (158 deaths), Middle East 3,741 cases (110 deaths), US and Canada 162 cases (11 deaths), Oceania 58 cases (2 deaths), Africa 29 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 26 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

