Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king's brother -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:25 IST
Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king's brother -sources

Saudi Arabia has detained three senior Saudi princes including Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, for allegedly planning a coup, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's son and de facto ruler of the country, the world's top oil exporter and a key U.S. ally, has moved to consolidate power since ousting Mohammed bin Nayef as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup. Later that year, he arrested several royals and other prominent Saudis, holding them for months at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel in an anti-corruption campaign that caused shockwaves at home and abroad.

Five sources told Reuters that Prince Ahmed and Mohammed bin Nayef were detained in the latest operation. Three of the sources, including a regional source, said Mohammed bin Nayef and his half-brother, Nawaf, were picked up at a private desert camp on Friday. Two sources said Ahmed was taken from his home. Crown Prince Mohammed, also referred to as MbS, "accused them of conducting contacts with foreign powers, including the Americans and others, to carry out a coup d’etat," the regional source said.

"With these arrests, MbS consolidated his full grip on power. It's over with this purge,” the source added, indicating that no rivals remain to challenge his succession to the throne. Another source said the princes were accused of "treason". A third source said they had been discussing a coup with the support of powerful tribes but had not reached advanced stages.

The Saudi government media office did not respond to a request for comment on the detentions, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. It was unclear where the princes are being held. There was no way to contact them for comment on the coup allegations.

"They (princes) have to be treated with dignity," the third source said, referring to their stature within the family. The regional source and another source said King Salman had approved the move and described him as mentally and physically sound.

The 84-year-old monarch met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday in Riyadh. King Salman and the crown prince attended a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Crown Prince Mohammed, 34, has fuelled resentment among some prominent branches of the ruling family by tightening his grip on power. Some critics have questioned his ability to lead after the 2018 murder of a prominent journalist by Saudi agents and the largest-ever attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last year, sources have said.

They said royals seeking to change the line of succession view Prince Ahmed, King Salman's only surviving full brother, as a possible choice who would have support of family members, the security apparatus, and some Western powers. Saudi authorities have not commented on issues of succession or criticism of the crown prince's leadership. Prince Mohammed is popular among Saudi youth and has staunch supporters within the royal family, which numbers around 10,000 members.

Several Saudis on Saturday tweeted photos of the king and his son under the hashtag "We_are_all_Salman_We_are_all-Mohammed" in a show of support. Some critics of the crown prince, including a dissident prince in exile, posted pictures of Prince Ahmed, pledging allegiance to him.

KING SUPPORTS SON Saudi insiders and Western diplomats say the family is unlikely to oppose the crown prince while the king is alive, saying the monarch would not turn against his favourite son, to whom he has delegated most responsibilities of rule.

The detentions serve as a reminder to the family "not to cross MbS in any way", said Steffen Hertog at the London School of Economics. "It is unlikely to be a major, advanced plot to change the Saudi leadership, given that none of the individuals arrested have any significant access to state resources anymore." Prince Ahmed has kept a low profile since returning to Riyadh in October 2018 after 2-1/2 months abroad. Saudi watchers have said there is no evidence he is willing to take the throne. During that trip abroad, he appeared to criticize the Saudi leadership while responding to protesters outside a London residence chanting for the downfall of the Al Saud dynasty.

Ahmed was one of only three people on the Allegiance Council, made up of the family's senior members, who opposed MbS becoming crown prince in 2017, sources have earlier said. The movements of Mohammed bin Nayef, who as a senior interior ministry official had deep ties to the U.S. security and intelligence apparatus, have been restricted and monitored since then, sources have previously said.

Nawaf, in his early 30s, has a much lower profile. The latest detentions come at a time of heightened tension with arch-rival Iran and as the crown prince implements social and economic reforms, including an initial public offering by oil giant Aramco on the domestic bourse last December. Riyadh also holds the presidency of the Group of 20 major economies.

The crown prince has been lauded for easing social restrictions in the conservative Muslim kingdom and trying to diversify the economy away from oil. But he has come under international criticism over the Yemen war, the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, and the detention of women's rights activists seen as part of a crackdown on dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fake currency racket kingpin held from Kerala

The 45-year-old mastermind of a fake currency racket was arrested from his native Kerala by Mumbai polices Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday. Leo George was held from Murickassery near the tourist town of Munnar in the southern sta...

Lebanon's government decides not to pay debt - source, local media

Lebanons government voted unanimously in favor of not repaying its looming debt maturities, a senior political source told Reuters and local media reported after a cabinet session on Saturday.Lebanons top leadership opposes repaying the cou...

Chawrasia shoots 69, gets into top-10 in Qatar

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia added a three-under 69 to get to nine-under and inside the top-10 after 54 holes in the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament here on Saturday. Chawrasia, who shot 67-69 on first two days, had four birdie...

No action for Mirabai as Olympic qualifying event postponed due to coronavirus

The Asian Weightlifting Championship in April, an Olympic qualifying event, where former world champion Mirabai Chanu and eight other Indians were to compete, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. India was to send five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020