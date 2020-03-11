LA District Attorney starts extradition process for Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday it has started the extradition process for film producer Harvey Weinstein to face sexual assault charges that the city filed in January.

The news came in a statement issued hours after Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles in January with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

