Air New Zealand gets $514 mln lifeline from government as virus hits travel

Air New Zealand said on Friday it was offered a NZ$900 million ($514 million) lifeline by the government to keep the airline flying as global travel curbs to stem the coronavirus outbreak threaten the survival of many in the industry.

"Without this intervention, New Zealand was at risk of not having a national airline," New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement. The national carrier said the loan would be given in two tranches and on condition that it cancels its interim dividend, which Air New Zealand said it would.

Airline industry executives around the globe have called for state support now that passenger operations are collapsing at an unprecedented rate and governments curb travel drastically. New Zealand itself had shut its border to all foreigners as of midnight on Thursday, as it stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"While today's action means the company can continue to operate, given the unprecedented shock to the global aviation industry caused by COVID-19, Air New Zealand has advised that there will unfortunately be job losses as capacity is cut," Robertson said. The government loan to Air New Zealand will be available for of 24 months.

Trading in shares of Air Zealand will resume on Friday after being on a halt since the start of the week. ($1 = 1.7513 New Zealand dollars)

