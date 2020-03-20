Left Menu
Germany's biggest state Bavaria first to order lockdown: official

Germany's largest state Bavaria on Friday became the first region in the country to order a lockdown to prevent coronavirus infections

"From midnight tonight for a provisional period of two weeks, there will be fundamental restrictions on going out," state premier Markus Soeder said

"We are not locking Bavarians in but we are winding down public life almost completely," Soeder said at a press conference, adding that restaurants would be closed and citizens would no longer be allowed to meet in groups outside.

