Left Menu
Development News Edition

OECD chief urges new Marshall Plan against pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:09 IST
OECD chief urges new Marshall Plan against pandemic

Governments scrambling to defend their own economies against the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to coordinate to ward off a long-term global recession and future waves of infections. The head of the OECD group of advanced economies said the coordination ought to exceed both the 1930s New Deal and the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe after World War II.

A global recession looks "increasingly likely" in the first half of this year, "and we must act now to avoid a protracted recession", said Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. "Only a sizeable, credible, internationally coordinated effort can deal with the immediate public health emergency, buffer the economic shock and develop a path towards recovery," he said in a weekend statement.

While many governments are unveiling titanic spending packages against the COVID-19 pandemic, exceeding even the 2008 financial crisis, there has so far been no collective action plan from fora such as the G7 or G20. Gurria said governments had to work together to ensure progress on the scientific front including mass testing and vaccine research.

On the economic front, he said authorities should address areas as direct cash help for the self-employed, who in some countries are not receiving the help being offered to those in full-time or salaried jobs. Amid talk of bailouts for strategic companies, the OECD chief said governments should also extend aid to small and medium-sized companies, especially in services and tourism.

"Everything must be done to earn the confidence of citizens, who felt the weaknesses in our economies before all this began," he said. Richer governments and their central banks are raising trillions of dollars to combat COVID-19, but concerns are mounting for poorer ones without access to capital markets and adequate health systems. "If South Africa can't afford to control the virus, it will spread again. No country can afford to keep every other country banned from travelling," Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital in London, told AFP.

"So I would argue there has to be a global financing solution to address this virus crisis," he said, urging action from the G7 and G20 nations. As the G20's Saudi presidency readies a virtual summit, Allianz chief economist Ludovic Subran agreed concerted action is needed for poorer nations, especially in Africa.

"All the international measures have been taken without any coordination, it is quite unprecedented," he said. However, under the isolationist US presidency of Donald Trump, talk of global coordination has yet to resonate, and Washington is struggling to bridge its own fissures.

US lawmakers failed on Sunday to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to shore up the crumbling American economy. Democrats said the Republican plan failed to sufficiently protect millions of workers or protect the under-equipped healthcare system.

The global death toll from the virus has surged past 14,400, with nearly a billion people confined and non-essential businesses shut in dozens of countries. In a BBC interview, Gurria said the belief of G20 policymakers a few weeks ago that the world could enjoy a V-shaped recovery from the pandemic was "wishful thinking".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together Bhula Dunga to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the sin...

Israel's top court orders parliament to clarify speaker vote

Israels Supreme Court on Monday ordered the countrys parliament to reconvene for the selection of a new speaker, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and fend of...

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020