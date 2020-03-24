Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start in NY on Tuesday - Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly coronavirus will begin in New York soon, reiterating his belief that a combination of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin could beat back the global pandemic. "Clinical trials in New York will begin on existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus," Trump said. "We have 10,000 units going and it will be distributed tomorrow." U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official says

The lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Americans are adapting to the biggest change in daily life since World War Two with schools closed, sports canceled and economic upheaval as job losses mount with the shuttering of businesses across many industries. New Mexico governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order asking residents to remain in their houses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. New Mexico joined at least 12 other states that have issued similar orders, urging around 40 percent of the U.S. population to stay at home. Coronavirus forces New York City schools into daunting experiment with teaching from afar

Her students are used to seeing her in the classrooms of Adrien Block Intermediate School 25 in New York City's Flushing neighborhood, but on Monday morning "Miss Brooke" appeared instead on their laptop and phone screens, sitting in her suburban kitchen. "These are interesting times," Brooke Wacha, smiling calmly, told her students, among the 1.1 million children in the largest public school system in the United States, which began a grand, unwieldy experiment in remote learning as the coronavirus outbreak largely confines Americans to their homes. U.S. surgeon general says coronavirus outbreak 'to get bad' this week

The U.S. surgeon general issued his starkest warning to date on Monday about the health risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak, warning Americans that the crisis was "going to get bad" this week. The country's top public health official, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, sounded the alarm as nearly one-third of Americans awoke to "stay at home orders." Trump signs order against hoarding, price gouging in fight against coronavirus

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to prevent hoarding and price gouging of supplies needed to fight the deadly coronavirus, a spokeswoman said. "This sends a strong message – we will not let those hoarding vital supplies & price gougers to harm the health of America in this hour of need," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter. $2 trillion coronavirus aid package stalls in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. A 49-46 vote left the $2 trillion measure short of the 60 votes needed to advance, as the chamber remained deadlocked for a second day. Only one Democrat, Senator Doug Jones, voted with Republicans to advance the bill. Arizona man dies after taking chloroquine for coronavirus

An Arizona man has died and his wife is in critical condition after they ingested chloroquine phosphate - an aquarium cleaning product similar to drugs that have been named by President Trump as potential treatments for coronavirus infection. The couple, in their 60s, experienced immediate distress after swallowing the drug, an additive used at aquariums to clean fish tanks, according to Banner Health Hospital in Phoenix. Pence says U.S. coronavirus guidance to be re-evaluated after 15-day period ends

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading a U.S. task force to address the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday the Trump administration would re-evaluate its guidance after the current 15-day guidance period ends. "At the end of this 15 days, we're going to get with our health experts, we're going to evaluate ways in which we might be able to adjust that guidance for the American people," he told reporters when asked whether the guidance could be eased to help protect the economy. Tipping goes virtual as coronavirus decimates U.S. restaurant jobs

As restaurants and bars across the United States shut their doors and lay off their staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, America’s famed service culture is moving online - with regulars paying their out-of-work waiters, favorite bar staff, and even total strangers via virtual tip jars. The jars mainly consist of giant, city-by-city Google spreadsheets with more than 10,000 former employees’ names, restaurants, and links to their favored payment app. Those at the receiving end say tips are coming in from all sides – friends, regulars, and random well-wishers.

