Putin, Modi exchange views on situation surrounding coronavirus pandemic

  • Moscow
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:05 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 23:35 IST
Ahead of the G20 emergency summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they exchanged views on the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in adequately addressing all challenges faced by the major global crisis, including impact on global economy, and those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research and humanitarian matters, according to an official statement in New Delhi.

Modi conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of all those suffering from the disease in Russia and expressed hope that Russia's efforts, led by President Putin to fight the disease, would be successful. President Putin conveyed to the prime minister his good wishes for the success of measures adopted in India to combat COVID-19.

The two leaders stressed on the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20. The prime minister appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia and hoped it would continue. President Putin assured all help.

Modi also told Putin that Indian authorities would continue to facilitate in all possible manner the efforts to ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required. The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation for maintaining the excellent momentum and the warm of the cordial and time-tested bilateral relations.

They reiterated that they looked forward to several opportunities for their interaction in person during the course of the year, the statement said. Mutual appreciation was expressed for the efforts being made to ensure the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia, a statement issued by Kremlin said.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, called for the "virtual summit" following criticism that the powerful group of major economies had been slow to address the global crisis. Saudi King Salman will chair the summit, which would be attended by G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, President Putin and US President Donald Trump on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 20,000 lives, and upended life and businesses across the globe.

