Report: Flashpoint seeks replacement for FunPlus Phoenix

  • Reuters
  26-03-2020
Flashpoint 1 is looking for a team to replace FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) when the second phase of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event begins Friday, according to HLTV.org. China-based FPX was forced to forfeit its final match in the first phase of the $1 million tournament after its proposed takeover of the Heroic's Denmark-based roster fell apart.

The first phase of the tournament, which began at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, was moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the Heroic/FPX players, Casper "cadiaN" Moller, tweeted Wednesday, "Travelling back to Denmark today! I hope everyone who is not at home, is somewhere safe. Sending positive vibes to everyone fighting the virus, people working in healthcare, groceries e.g but also to everyone who respects the guidelines they are given."

The newly rebranded FPX side debuted March 15 in Flashpoint 1, losing 2-1 to Cloud9 with a roster tentatively acquired from Heroic. However, Denmark-based Astralis subsequently announced the addition of Patrick "es3tag" Hansen from Heroic, effective after his current contract expires on June 30. The move halted reported negotiations between FunPlus Phoenix and Heroic, with Heroic CEO Erik Askered saying in a statement that Astralis "acted in bad faith."

The exit of es3tag left FPX without enough players to field a team, leading to a forfeit loss to Orgless in the Group C first-phase losers bracket. Orgless went on to reach the Group C first-phase final, falling 2-1 to Cloud9. A new team that takes over FPX's spot in Flashpoint 1 would have a hard time advancing in the event. Teams are competing in two group-stage phases, with points awarded for results in both phases: 75 points for first place, 50 points for second place, 30 points for third place and 15 points for fourth place.

The top eight teams in total points will reach the double-elimination playoffs, and FPX has just 15 points after the forfeit led to a fourth-place result in phase 1. According to HLTV.org, Flashpoint 1 would like to have a replacement team finalized before announcing the second-phase brackets on Thursday. Phase 2 of the event is scheduled to begin Friday and run through April 5.

The Flashpoint 1 playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. --Field Level Media

