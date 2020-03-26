Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

The United States Senate has approved a USD 2 trillion emergency aid package -- the largest in the US history -- to rescue the country's economy reeling under impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:40 IST
US Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The US Capitol building . Image Credit: ANI

The United States Senate has approved a USD 2 trillion emergency aid package -- the largest in the US history -- to rescue the country's economy reeling under impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate passed the bill late Wednesday night by a vote of 96-0, sending it to the US House of Representatives, CNN reported.

The legislation will provide a massive infusion of financial aid into a struggling economy hard hit by job losses. The proposal includes: Setting aside USD 250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families, USD 350 billion in small business loans, USD 250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and USD 500 billion in loans for distressed companies. Under the plan, individuals who earn USD 75,000 in adjusted gross income or less would get direct payments of USD1,200 each, with married couples earning up to USDS 150,000 receiving USD 2,400 -- and an additional USD 500 per each child.

The development comes after US Senate leaders and Trump Administration reached an agreement early Wednesday on the package early. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the measure.

The United States has over 51,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 600 deaths, as per the World Heath Organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases rises to 649 in India, 13 dead

The total number of people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India has risen to 649 in India, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the recent update by the Un...

SpiceJet's special flight to take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will conduct a special flight on Sunday to take 142 Iran-returned Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur so that they can be taken to a government quarantine facility there. The special flight will be operated as pe...

You know what real pressure is: Williamson lauds healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Lauding his countrys doctors and health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday said these are the people who truly understand what it means to be under pressure -- a word so often thrown...

70-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Guj; state toll rises to 3

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarats Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a health department officials said. With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus inthe state has gone up to three, they said.The 70-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020