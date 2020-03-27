ESL partners with PUBG Mobile

ESL and PUBG Mobile are teaming up to launch new esports initiatives. That includes creating a new studio in Katowice, Poland, that will become "the home of offline matches" for the battle royale game, according to ESL.

"We are very excited to support PUBG Mobile in growing as a truly global esports title, sharing our expertise on how to successfully create an open competition on all levels," ESL vice president Fabian Scheuermann said in a release. ESL will be hosting numerous PUBG Mobile competitions, leading up to a World Championship event later this year.

