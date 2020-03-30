Japan keeps greenhouse gas emissions target unchanged

Japan has kept unchanged its target, set in 2015, of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by the year ending in March 2031 from levels seen in the year ended March 2014, the environment ministry said on Monday.

The ministry maintained the target in a five-year review.

