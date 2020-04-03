Fnatic, EG capture ESL One L.A. Online titles

Despite losing their first two matches in the ESL One Los Angeles Online's Southeast Asia bracket, Fnatic captured the division's championship Thursday. Fnatic, who won their last group-stage match and then pulled out a semifinal win on Wednesday, swept previously undefeated Team Adroit 3-0 in the final.

Evil Geniuses beat Quincy Crew 3-1 in the North America final on Thursday, and Royal Never Give Up advanced to the title match in the China division with a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over EHOME. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to convert the Dota 2 tournament into an online-only event, and in doing so, the tournament was split into five regions: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America and Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States.

Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each region will have its own champion. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/CIS competition will not open play until Saturday, while the other four regions have been in action this week. The Southeast Asia, South America and North America regions each featured four teams competing for a $40,000 prize pool. The first-place team in each of those regions moved straight to the final, with the second- and third-place teams squaring off for the other final berth.

In the six-team, $55,000 China bracket, Royal Never Give Up heads to the Sunday title match. Newbee will oppose Vici Gaming in the first round of the losers bracket on Friday, with the winner to meet EHOME on Saturday. The winner of the Saturday match earns a date with RNGU. The South America playoffs are scheduled for Friday. FURIA Esports will battle beastcoast in a qualifying match, with the winner opposing NoPing e-sports for the championship the same day.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.