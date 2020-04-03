Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's company seeks to defer payments as coronavirus rages on

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, businesses around the world are struggling to maintain their financial health. US President Donald Trump's company is no exception. It is asking its primary lenders to for breathing space amid the global pandemic, The New York Times reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:25 IST
Trump's company seeks to defer payments as coronavirus rages on
A staff member wears gloves while walking past an entranceway at Trump International Hotel, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus in Washington, US.. Image Credit: ANI

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, businesses around the world are struggling to maintain their financial health. US President Donald Trump's company is no exception. It is asking its primary lenders to for breathing space amid the global pandemic, The New York Times reported. With some of its major hotel chains closed amid the economic lockdown in the US, the Trump Organisation is looking for postponing payments on some of its financial obligations, including loans from its biggest creditors, The New York Times reported.

"These days everybody is working together. Tenants are working with landlords, landlords are working with banks. The whole world is working together as we fight through this pandemic," said Eric Trump, the president's son, who helps manage the business. Last week, Trump had announced a USD 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The costliest stimulus plan in the US history includes checks for most Americans, a boost for unemployment aid, help for small business as well as a massive loan fund for corporations - at a time when unemployment is surging at a record pace, as a consequence of businesses closing in compliance with social distancing guidelines. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country is now leading the world with more than 2,42,000 confirmed cases and 5,850 deaths. Nearly 30,000 new cases were registered within the last 24 hours.

The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 1,000,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong criticises Modi's video message, Tharoor says 'curated by India's photo-op PM'

The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message, with senior party leader Shashi Tharoor saying there was no vision of the future in the address which was just a feel-good moment curated by Indias photo...

British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

British supermarket group Sainsburys said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed to prevent coronavirus stockpiling as customers start to buy just what they need.As the stock continues to build, we have...

Boatman ferries essential commodities to families stranded on Kerala island amid lockdown

In the Kerala backwaters in Kuttanad, a 50-year-old boatman is ferrying essential commodities including rice and grains, to around 60 families on an island here, who have been left with no mode of transportation after the coronavirus lockdo...

'No idea' if PM Johnson will end isolation on Friday, health minister says

Britains health minister said on Friday he had no idea if Prime Minister Boris Johnsons week-long isolation after testing positive for coronavirus would end on Friday. I dont know about his own personal medical condition. What I do know is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020