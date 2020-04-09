Mumbai NGO prepares personal protection kits for undertakers, people handling bodies of COVID-19 victims

A Mumbai bases NGO has prepared personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for undertakers and people handling the mortal remains of COVID-19 victims. Speaking to ANI, Sarfaraz, Trustee, Hopes India said, "We have prepared six PPE kits, two for those who dig the ground and four for the people who carry the body."

"The Commissioner of Mumbai has directed that it is important to bury the mortal remains of the Muslim patients who die of coronavirus with due respect but it is essential for the people handling the bodies, to wear protective gear without that they should neither handle the bodies nor bury it," he added. He continues saying that currently, it is difficult to procure the PPE kits as they are being utilised by the hospitals and healthcare workers.

"So we have prepared protective gear for the people handling the bodies. We have prepared six PPE kits and handing them over to the trustees of the qabristan (graveyard) free of cost. These PPE kits are made of fibre and the one-piece suit covers the entire body," said Sarfaraz. "However, BMC or any hospital haven't given the go-ahead to these kits but this is something that we have thought and we are giving it to the people," he added.

As of now, this Mumbai-based NGO has 10 PPE kits and they are ready to provide these as and when the trustees of graveyard contact them. Meanwhile, with 117 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,135, the state health department said.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.