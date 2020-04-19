Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt ITI Cuttack develops COVID-19 sample collection walk-in kiosk

Inspired by the model adopted by South Korea to collect COVID-19 samples, a team of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the safe collection of samples, officials informed on Sunday.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:43 IST
Govt ITI Cuttack develops COVID-19 sample collection walk-in kiosk
The COVID-19 sample collection kiosk comes with a pair of gloves attached to it.. Image Credit: ANI

Inspired by the model adopted by South Korea to collect COVID-19 samples, a team of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has developed a walk-in kiosk for the safe collection of samples, officials informed on Sunday. A sample collection kiosk is a mobile cubicle cabin which comes with a pair of gloves attached to it in the front through which the doctor can take samples of the suspected patient. The structure is supported with four wheels at the base for mobility.

"The Walk-in Kiosk designed by ITI Cuttak is a great example of right ideas at the right time. I am happy that we have taken inspiration to create this mobile cubical cabin internally to support on-ground testing in a much faster and efficient manner," said Premananda Nayak the Skill Development and Technical Education Minister. The swab collections can also be done without any contact with the patient and the gloves used can be sanitised from outside. This will reduce the need for more PPE kits and will enable more tests in less amount of time.

As per the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. And people can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose. The development is expected to help frontline healthcare professionals to avoid direct exposure to infected persons.

Meanwhile, Odisha has reported 61 coronavirus cases and one death so far. As many as 24 people have been discharged/cured/migrated, as per the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Germany holds virtual commemorations for the liberation of two Nazi concentration camps

Germany is holding virtual commemorations for the liberation of two Nazi concentration camps 75 years ago, as long-planned anniversary events have had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the outbreak occurred, dozens of s...

Recovery from coronavirus must be just and equitable, pope says

Pope Francis called on Sunday for an all-embracing vision of the world after the Covid-19 crisis, saying moving on without global solidarity or excluding sectors of society from the recovery would result in an even worse virus.The pope left...

4 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 38

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand on Sunday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 38.Four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Jharkhand - 3 from Ranchi and 1 from Simd...

Hope younger generation discovers 'Buniyaad': Sippy on show's rerun on DD

Like many other old favourites, Buniyaad is also back on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown, and director Ramesh Sippy is thrilled that even after over three decades, the serial has tremendous recall value. The show, written by Mano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020