Maharashtra: No action against factory owners if workers contract COVID-19 at work

The Maharashtra government has clarified that there will be no action against the factory owners if a worker gets infected with COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:13 IST
Maharashtra: No action against factory owners if workers contract COVID-19 at work
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has clarified that there will be no action against the factory owners if a worker gets infected with COVID-19. "There will be no action or FIR against the factory owners if a worker contracts coronavirus," read an official statement by the state government.

"Some messages were being forwarded on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, saying that the Maharashtra government held a meeting and has decided to book factory owners if workers get infected at their workplace," it added. It is being clarified that neither any such meeting took place nor any such idea was conceived by the government to book factory owners, read the statement further.

With 431 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 5,649 while the death toll stood at 269, said the Health Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

